Anniversary: Vern and Bev Pierson celebrate 60 years
On Feb. 20, 1961, Vern and Bev Pierson were married at The First Baptist Church in Reno, Nevada. They met in San Francisco, California, while both were working at the Great American Insurance Company. While living in California they gave birth to their three children, James, Pamela, and Edward. Vern’s career resulted in several relocations with three being to Arizona, an area the family truly grew to loved. In 1989, Vern and Bev moved to Prescott where they remain today with Bev retired from the medical field and Vern from the insurance industry. Once the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat they will celebrate their 60th anniversary on a Mississippi River Cruise. (Courtesy photos)