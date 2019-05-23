US border officials start releasing migrants into Yuma
In this May 23, 2019, file photo, is a "Welcome to Yuma" sign in Yuma, Ariz. Overwhelmed border officials have started releasing migrants into Arizona's rural Yuma County as more people arrive amid the coronavirus pandemic with hopes of making their home in America. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls says the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, released a group of 20 people in the neighboring community of San Luis and that several similarly sized groups were let out later in the week. (Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun via AP, File)