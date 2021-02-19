Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and no new deaths, according to a news release Friday morning.

The county has tested 99,608 residents for COVID-19 with 17,262 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 428 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 22 COVID-19 patients, 14 on the West campus in Prescott and eight on the East campus in Prescott Valley.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports nine COVID-19 patients and the Prescott VA reports no new coronavirus patients.

ARIZONA NUMBERS

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,918 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with 145 new deaths.

SCHOOL UPDATE

The three benchmarks local school officials are watching closely, the recommended student delivery model is still virtual, according to ADHS’s benchmark dashboard at azdhs.gov.

For cases per 100,000 individuals ending Jan. 31, Arizona was at 255/100K; For Percent positivity, Arizona is down to 11.9% on Jan. 31 compared to 16.1% just a week prior; and finally, for hospital visits with COVID-like illness, Arizona is at 8%.

For Yavapai County, cases per individual is 123/100K, 11.7% positivity and 7% COVID-like illnesses.

COVID MUTATION

There’s a new mutation of the variant that caused outbreaks in California, which is being called the California Variant, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

“The variant is now spreading, and experts fear it may be more contagious than even the United Kingdom strain,” Farneti said in a release.

Since December, Arizona has seen 140 positive COVID-19 samples of the California variant and five of the UK variant.

Arizona Medical Association President Dr. Ross Goldberg in an interview with ABC15 said that the way to beat this virus remains the same.

“Our job now is to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, variant or not variant,” Goldberg told ABC15.

Scientists are hopeful the vaccines work against the new strains, but it is unknown whether Pfizer or Moderna have tested their vaccines against the new California strain.

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) has created a COVID-19 Variant Sequencing Dashboard to make it easier for anyone to keep track of the variants found in Arizona: https://pathogen.tgen.org/covidseq-tracker/.

TGen is an Arizona-based, nonprofit medical research institute dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results.

LOCAL POD UPDATE



Spectrum Healthcare’s points of dispensing (PODs) at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood are canceled through Saturday.

They have instituted a Vaccination Station call center for people with more questions about their appointments. The number is 928-414-8884.

“Patients who are affected by the closures can expect to receive a text, email and phone call with updated information about their scheduled appointment as soon as the vaccine arrives,” Farneti said in a release.

YRMC was forced to move Friday’s appointments to the same time Friday, March 5, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

According to a press release Friday, YRMC has cancelled all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

“Severe weather across the country continues to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments to distribution sites, including Yavapai County,” the release stated.

Anyone with an appointment on Saturday, Feb. 20, will be moved to the same time Monday, March 8, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

“No decision has been made at this time about clinics scheduled beyond Saturday. YRMC will continue to monitor the situation closely and will make adjustments as necessary based on vaccine availability,” the release stated.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.