Winter storms in the east continue to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments

As of Thursday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the state's allotted supply of Moderna vaccines for this week has not been shipped and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines were shipped. The agency reports that both suppliers are experiencing a backlog of orders due to severe weather in the eastern states.

State health officials are in regular contact with federal and local partners to monitor the shipping situation.

According to ADHS, more than 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the state.

Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reports it has administered 49,066 COVID-19 vaccines locally, with 43,994 first doses and 5,244 second doses.

Those with appointments at a YCCHS clinic should watch their email or phone messages for updates or changes. YCCHS also has staff manning their COVID-19 Phone Bank, 928-442-5103, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. For more local vaccine information and updates, visit the county's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

VACCINE PODS UPDATE

A press release from Spectrum Healthcare alerts the public that their points of dispensing (PODs) at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood are canceled through Saturday due to the shortage of delivered vaccine doses.

They have set up a Vaccination Station call center for people with more questions about their appointments. The Spectrum Healthcare call center number is 928-414-8884. Patients who are affected by the closures can expect to receive a text, email, and phone call with updated information about their scheduled appointment as soon as the vaccine arrives.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center moved all their Thursday clinic appointments to the same time on Thursday, March 4, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

WHILE YOU WAIT FOR YOUR VACCINE

As Arizonans wait to receive their vaccines, health officials are reminding residents that there are steps you can take to protect yourself until you can get vaccinated.

This include following current CDC guidance to protect yourself and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, and any applicable travel, workplace or school guidance, including recommendations related to wearing personal protective equipment.

"Even after you get vaccinated it’s important to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions," YCCHS said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 18.

COUNTY NUMBERS

On Thursday morning, Yavapai County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic the county has tested 99,288 residents for COVID-19 with 17,211 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 428 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 23 COVID-19 patients, 16 on the West campus, and seven on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports nine COVID patients and the Prescott VA reports no patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info, call 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources, visit www.yavapai.us/chs; and,

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.