South Dakota's AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash
STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2021 1:37 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 10, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 11, 2021
- 57-year-old Chino Valley man arrested after 2-hour standoff with SWAT
- Photo: No drive-thru at Nick’s
- Vaccine appointments in Yavapai County currently filled
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: