Badger grapplers edge rival Bradshaw Mountain 36-32

EDITOR'S NOTE: To watch the full video of the match between Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain, click here.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Prescott wrestling team posted five victories in seven matches to claim a 36-32 win over cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday night.

Paul Napper pinned Cali Bessert (4:01) to earn six points for the Badgers, while Jackson Perkins continued his hot streak in 2021 with a 10-4 decision over Bradshaw Mountain’s Asher King.

Other notables included Lincoln Eby’s win over Kaleb Hill (2:28), and Cody Hanna’s 3-2 decision over Gabriel Ricketts.

Bradshaw Mountain’s Blake Huenemeyer defeated Joseph Willoughby (TF 17-1), and Nick Foshee defeated Landen Francis of Prescott with an 11-8 decision.

UP NEXT

Prescott returns home to face Mayer on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Official start time is set for 3 p.m.

Bradshaw Mountain heads to Flagstaff to wrestling Coconino on Friday, Feb. 19. Official start time is 4 p.m.

