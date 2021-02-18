Badger grapplers edge rival Bradshaw Mountain 36-32
Prep Wrestling
EDITOR'S NOTE: To watch the full video of the match between Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain, click here.
PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Prescott wrestling team posted five victories in seven matches to claim a 36-32 win over cross-town rival Bradshaw Mountain on Wednesday night.
Paul Napper pinned Cali Bessert (4:01) to earn six points for the Badgers, while Jackson Perkins continued his hot streak in 2021 with a 10-4 decision over Bradshaw Mountain’s Asher King.
Other notables included Lincoln Eby’s win over Kaleb Hill (2:28), and Cody Hanna’s 3-2 decision over Gabriel Ricketts.
Bradshaw Mountain’s Blake Huenemeyer defeated Joseph Willoughby (TF 17-1), and Nick Foshee defeated Landen Francis of Prescott with an 11-8 decision.
UP NEXT
Prescott returns home to face Mayer on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Official start time is set for 3 p.m.
Bradshaw Mountain heads to Flagstaff to wrestling Coconino on Friday, Feb. 19. Official start time is 4 p.m.
Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 10, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 11, 2021
- 57-year-old Chino Valley man arrested after 2-hour standoff with SWAT
- Photo: No drive-thru at Nick’s
- Vaccine appointments in Yavapai County currently filled
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: