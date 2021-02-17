Prep Roundup: Registration for 2021 Prescott Little League season now open

PRESCOTT — Registration for the 2021 Prescott Little League season is now open, according to a news release.

Registration will remain open until March 19. All players ages 4 to 13 (as of Aug. 31, 2021) are welcome to play. The cost is $50 per child regardless of age. Practices are scheduled to begin the week of March 29 and Opening Day is set for April 12.

To register, use this link: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague?fbclid=IwAR3WrqVB-nGUe1JP1UyudthsfuDKZlNroK03AthLdhm11Zv62_HNWS3I0Tc.

For more information, contact the Prescott Little League at prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.

Cougar wrestling hands Prescott its second straight loss

CHINO VALLEY — After falling to Payson 34-33 on Feb. 12, the Prescott wrestling team fell to a strong Chino Valley squad in a 45-24 loss Tuesday afternoon.

For Prescott, Lincoln Eby improved to 7-1 with a first period pin, while Joseph Willoughby won by pinfall. Jackson Perkins remained unbeaten on the season in the 145-pound weight division with a pinfall of his own.

The Badgers were in action Wednesday, Feb. 17, against Bradshaw Mountain. Results were unavailable at press time.

No. 21 Bears defeat Buckeye 5-1

BUCKEYE — The No. 21 ranked Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team halted a four-match losing streak with a 5-1 win over Buckeye on Tuesday night.

Samanatha Montgomery scored two first-half goals and Bethany Gittins added another as the Bears (2-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon) took command and never looked back.

Alissa Berry scored two second-half goals in the victory for Bradshaw Mountain, which returns to Prescott Valley to host St. Mary’s on Thursday, Feb. 18. Official start time is set for 4 p.m.