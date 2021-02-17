Prep Roundup: Registration for 2021 Prescott Little League season now open
Prep Athletics
PRESCOTT — Registration for the 2021 Prescott Little League season is now open, according to a news release.
Registration will remain open until March 19. All players ages 4 to 13 (as of Aug. 31, 2021) are welcome to play. The cost is $50 per child regardless of age. Practices are scheduled to begin the week of March 29 and Opening Day is set for April 12.
To register, use this link: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague?fbclid=IwAR3WrqVB-nGUe1JP1UyudthsfuDKZlNroK03AthLdhm11Zv62_HNWS3I0Tc.
For more information, contact the Prescott Little League at prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.
Cougar wrestling hands Prescott its second straight loss
CHINO VALLEY — After falling to Payson 34-33 on Feb. 12, the Prescott wrestling team fell to a strong Chino Valley squad in a 45-24 loss Tuesday afternoon.
For Prescott, Lincoln Eby improved to 7-1 with a first period pin, while Joseph Willoughby won by pinfall. Jackson Perkins remained unbeaten on the season in the 145-pound weight division with a pinfall of his own.
The Badgers were in action Wednesday, Feb. 17, against Bradshaw Mountain. Results were unavailable at press time.
No. 21 Bears defeat Buckeye 5-1
BUCKEYE — The No. 21 ranked Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team halted a four-match losing streak with a 5-1 win over Buckeye on Tuesday night.
Samanatha Montgomery scored two first-half goals and Bethany Gittins added another as the Bears (2-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon) took command and never looked back.
Alissa Berry scored two second-half goals in the victory for Bradshaw Mountain, which returns to Prescott Valley to host St. Mary’s on Thursday, Feb. 18. Official start time is set for 4 p.m.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 10, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- Prescott Valley fugitive Jonathan Bracher captured
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 11, 2021
- 57-year-old Chino Valley man arrested after 2-hour standoff with SWAT
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
- Expect at least 12 inches of snow in Prescott area, Weather Service says
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: