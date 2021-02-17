OFFERS
Prep Roundup: Registration for 2021 Prescott Little League season now open
Prep Athletics

This 2018 file photo shows Opening Day ceremonies at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott. The 2021 Prescott Little League season is scheduled to get underway April 12, and the league is now taking player signups. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: February 17, 2021 4:02 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Registration for the 2021 Prescott Little League season is now open, according to a news release.

Registration will remain open until March 19. All players ages 4 to 13 (as of Aug. 31, 2021) are welcome to play. The cost is $50 per child regardless of age. Practices are scheduled to begin the week of March 29 and Opening Day is set for April 12.

To register, use this link: https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague?fbclid=IwAR3WrqVB-nGUe1JP1UyudthsfuDKZlNroK03AthLdhm11Zv62_HNWS3I0Tc.

For more information, contact the Prescott Little League at prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.

Cougar wrestling hands Prescott its second straight loss

CHINO VALLEY — After falling to Payson 34-33 on Feb. 12, the Prescott wrestling team fell to a strong Chino Valley squad in a 45-24 loss Tuesday afternoon.

For Prescott, Lincoln Eby improved to 7-1 with a first period pin, while Joseph Willoughby won by pinfall. Jackson Perkins remained unbeaten on the season in the 145-pound weight division with a pinfall of his own.

The Badgers were in action Wednesday, Feb. 17, against Bradshaw Mountain. Results were unavailable at press time.

No. 21 Bears defeat Buckeye 5-1

BUCKEYE — The No. 21 ranked Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer team halted a four-match losing streak with a 5-1 win over Buckeye on Tuesday night.

Samanatha Montgomery scored two first-half goals and Bethany Gittins added another as the Bears (2-4, 0-2 Grand Canyon) took command and never looked back.

Alissa Berry scored two second-half goals in the victory for Bradshaw Mountain, which returns to Prescott Valley to host St. Mary’s on Thursday, Feb. 18. Official start time is set for 4 p.m.

