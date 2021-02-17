Obituary: Virginia Lee Cagley

Virginia Lee Cagley, age 65, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away February 14, 2021, at the Marley House in Prescott, Arizona. She was born November 11, 1955 to John and Dorothy (Pierce) Osgood, in Chandler, Arizona and raised in Marshalltown, Iowa. She attended Marshalltown Senior High School.

Virginia was a loving wife and mother, artist, who enjoyed arts and crafts and was a member o the Sedona Artist Gallery.



Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy. Virginia is survived by her husband, Charles Cagley; children, Jason and Amanda Scheffert, Zack Cagley (Elizabeth), Eli Cagley (Sasha), Skyla Cagley and Kira Schaffer (Daniel); grandchildren, Ryan Scheffert, Sam Cagley, Kendra Cagley, Alrekr Schaffer, Gwyn Cagley, Hjalmar Schaffer and Micah Cagley; her father, John Osgood; sisters, Deborah Lakey (Roger) and Chrisine Jones (Mike); brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Colleen Ebner, Richard and Judy Ellis and Mike and Kelly Ellis; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley. Come as you are, one and all!!

Information provided by the family.