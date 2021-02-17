Capt. Patrick McCarty of Prescott Fire Department receives Lifesaving Award

The Sons of the American Revolution recognized the winner of its Lifesaving Award on Saturday.

The honor was given to Prescott Fire Department (PFD) Capt. Patrick McCarty, who provided immediate medical care and lifesaving efforts that resulted in full recovery of a citizen who was experiencing sudden on-set cardiac arrest, according to a news release.

A medal and certificate were awarded to McCarty by SAR Chapter President Jack Berry on Feb. 13 at their general meeting held at the Hassayampa Inn in Prescott.

McCarty and his crew never gave up on a pulseless patient. They spent more than 20 minutes resuscitating the patient and restored a heartbeat and enhanced the patient’s consciousness to the point he was able to communicate while en route to the hospital.

The American Revolution’s Lifesaving Award is presented to those individuals who have acted to save a human life without necessarily placing their own life or themselves in imminent danger. The medal is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform, however, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personal, lifeguards, and SAR compatriots are not excluded from receiving this award, the news release stated.

The medal is not intended to recognize acts that would otherwise qualify for military or another organization’s valor and, in all cases, the fact that the actions of the rescuer actually saved the life of the victim must be validated by Emergency Medical Service (EMS) or medical personnel.

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.