Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 17
Weather  56.0
Appointments at YRMC's Gateway Mall vaccination clinic rescheduled due to vaccine shipment delay
Afternoon appointments for Feb. 17 moved to the following Wednesday

Pictured are Moderna COVID-19 vaccine bottles. (Patrick Pleul/AP, file)

Originally Published: February 17, 2021 8:42 a.m.

Anyone who has a vaccine appointment scheduled for after noon today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, at YRMC’s Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site will have a new appointment date.

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has been notified that a COVID-19 vaccine shipment expected this week will be delayed by severe weather across the country.

According to a news release, YRMC currently has enough vaccine to serve people who have appointments through noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at YRMC’s Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site.

All afternoon appointments for Feb. 17 will be moved to the following Wednesday (Feb. 24) at the same appointment time as the original appointment time.

This closure and rescheduling of appointments includes those scheduled for their second dose.

"This is a very fluid situation that may change by the hour," the hospital explained in the news release. "YRMC encourages anyone with an appointment for the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 17, Thursday, Feb. 18 or the week of Feb. 22 to watch their email, including junk mail or spam folders, for additional instructions."

Updates will also be posted to YRMC’s Facebook community at: www.facebook.com/DignityHealthYavapaiRegionalMedicalCenter.

"YRMC will make every effort to move anyone impacted by this situation to a new date once more vaccine arrives," YRMC said.

An update on vaccine delivery for Yavapai County is expected by Thursday, Feb. 18.

Information provided by Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

