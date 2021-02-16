Pet of the Week: Kato

Meet Kato, an approximately 4-year-old American Bulldog. Kato came to the shelter as an owner surrender.

He can be quite the escape artist and can jump a 6-foot fence if he is outside for too long by himself.

He is a sweet boy who gets along well with other dogs and loves people of all ages. He would do well in an active home with a person(s) who is home a lot with him. Kato does not appreciate cats or livestock.

If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.