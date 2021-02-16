AIA votes to allow more fans at winter sporting events with health officials’ approval

PHOENIX — With COVID-19 cases beginning to slightly subside in Arizona, and vaccinations being rolled out across the country, the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted to allow more fans to attend high school winter sporting events at their weekly meeting Tuesday.

Winter sporting events include basketball, soccer and wrestling.

Mask mandates for players, coaches and fans will remain in place, and local schools must check with county health officials to determine the amount of fans who can attend games.

“Even though the (COVID-19) numbers are going down, they are still high (compared) to the beginning of the fall season,” AIA Executive Director Hines said in a statement.

Hines added that he hopes people are reasonable, allowing a “few more people” to attend games, but to remain cautious.

“To open up completely would be not a good choice and not helpful to the community or the state of Arizona,” Hines said Tuesday, Feb. 16.

OTHER NEWS

● Based on the recommendation by 1A-6A Conference leadership, the AIA Executive Board voted not to allow spring sports teams to participate in regular season tournaments or invitationals.

● The AIA Executive Board accepted the Football Reclassification Committee’s recommendation to keep football teams in the same conferences as they played in during the 2020 fall season for 2021.

● Queen Creek Athletic Director Renee Regoli will replace Marcus Williams, who was recently hired by Arizona State, on the AIA's Executive Board. She will serve as the member representing the Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Administrator's Association (AIAAA).

