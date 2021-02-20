2021 Farmers Market Nutrition Program launches at Prescott Farmers Market

On Feb. 20, Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will begin issuing coupons for Arizona-grown fresh fruits and vegetables to qualifying, food insecure households through the Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP).

The FMNP provides Arizona-grown fruits and vegetables to women participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and to seniors who participate in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) through farmers market coupons distributed once per year. PFM is an authorized issuer of FMNP coupons. WIC participants receive $30 worth of coupons when they show their eWIC card and EzWIC app at the market info booth. CSFP participants receive $50 worth of coupons when they present their yellow CSFP card.

Coupons must be used on Arizona-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. The deadline to receive the coupons is Sept. 30, and they must be spent by Nov. 15, 2021. This program is administered by the Chandler-based nonprofit, Pinnacle Prevention, whose mission is to inspire and advance a healthy food system and opportunities for active living. More information about the FMNP can be found here: www.pinnacleprevention.org/azfmnp.

PFM also accepts SNAP/EBT and Pandemic-EBT cards and doubles those purchases for fresh fruits and vegetables thanks to the Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program.

The Prescott Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley roads in the overflow lot at Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Customers can find a variety of agricultural goods: fresh vegetables, fruits, mushrooms, nuts, dates, flowers, lavender, eggs, grass-fed beef and poultry. Local farmers grow a variety of cold-hardy vegetables including leeks, beets, radishes, carrots, salad mix, parsnips, sunflower sprouts, spinach and kale. PFM is a producer-only farmers market, meaning every item sold is either grown or produced by the seller here in Arizona; the majority of goods come from within a 30-mile radius of Prescott.

Because of the continued risk associated with COVID-19, PFM has implemented safety measures to help protect the health of customers and vendors. These include, but are not limited to, hand-washing stations and booths spaced to allow for physical distancing. PFM highly encourages everyone to wear a mask. Dogs and other pets are not allowed at the market.

As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food. PFM is a nonprofit organization and a Qualifying Charitable Tax Credit Organization with the State of Arizona.

For more information, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.

Information provided by the Prescott Farmers Market.