Upcoming Events: Prescott Valley Public Library presents free three-week course on Android Essentials.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Prescott Valley Public Library presents free three-week course on Android Essentials. 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Register at pvlib.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Yavapai College Small Business Development Center presents ‘Recreational Marijuana and the Workplace,’ free webinar, 10 to 11 a.m., Register online at https://bit.ly/SBDCWebinar0217.

Secured Assisted Living: Safe Care for Cognitive Decline, Dr. Mitchell Gelber will present a free presentation on safe care for cognitive decline, 2 to 3 p.m., Info: http://www.prescottvalleyseniors.com.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Gardening for Newcomers, free presentation at Watters Garden Center, 1815 W Iron Springs Road, Prescott, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens, 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Register online at http://prescottlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ventDetails?EventId=46047&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/02/06 or call 928-777-1537. Upon registration, you will be emailed the Zoom login information.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Grow with Google: Make Your Website Work For You, free webinar presented by Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, 10 to 11 a.m., Register online at https://bit.ly/GoogleFeb24.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Prescott Public Library presents Percy Jackson Online Trivia for Kids via Zoom, free, 11 a.m. to noon. Register at http://prescottlibrary.evanced.info/signup/ventDetails?EventId=46050&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2021/02/06 or call 928-777-1537. Upon registration, you will be emailed the Zoom login information.

Saturday, March 13

Loyal Order of the Moose Spring Craft Fair, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loyal Order of the Moose, 6501 E. 6th St. Prescott Valley, between 5th and 6th streets. Show continues March 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks requested.

Saturday, March 20

Arizona Genealogy Day, a free webinar featuring speakers discussing Arizona Genealogy resources, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/azgenday21 to see program details and to register.

Saturday, March 27

Evergreens that Bloom Early. Watters Garden Center will discuss evergreens the anchor landscapes, provide flowers, berries and fall color, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

