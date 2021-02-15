Pile burning planned for Feb. 16-19 on the Bradshaw Ranger District

Fire managers on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District, plan to continue burning piles within the Prescott Basin (Senator Highway, Copper Basin, Walker Road and Deering Park), pending favorable weather conditions.

Ignitions will start on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and continue through Friday, Feb. 19, if conditions remain favorable, according to a news release. Fire personnel continued to monitor previous ignitions from last week with totaled approximately 105 acres. Smoke impacts are expected to be light in the surrounding areas.

Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest on Facebook (facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (twitter.com/PrescottNF).

For fire information, please call 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

Prescribed burning on Verde Ranger district Feb. 18- March 1

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District will begin implementation on the Crater Prescribed Burn beginning Thursday, Feb. 18 through Monday, March 1, pending favorable weather conditions. Fire managers plan to use aerial ignitions to burn approximately 3,100 acres located two miles north of the junction at Highway 169 and County Road 75, near Powell Springs Campground and the community of Cherry (T14N, R3E, Sec 19, 20, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33).

Favorable weather conditions, concurrence from ADEQ and an adequate number of fire management resources are a prerequisite to burning. Vegetation consists mainly of brush and some pine. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to the community of Cherry and along County 75 to be light.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area. Drivers should be prepared for short delays on roads adjacent to the burn.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.