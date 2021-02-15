OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile burning planned for Feb. 16-19 on the Bradshaw Ranger District

Pile burning on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District — Senator Highway, Copper Basin, Walker Road and Deering Park — is planned for Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 16-19, 2021, pending favorable weather conditions. Smoke impacts are expected to be light in the surrounding areas, officials said. (Courier file photo)

Pile burning on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District — Senator Highway, Copper Basin, Walker Road and Deering Park — is planned for Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 16-19, 2021, pending favorable weather conditions. Smoke impacts are expected to be light in the surrounding areas, officials said. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: February 15, 2021 6:30 p.m.

Fire managers on the Prescott National Forest, Bradshaw Ranger District, plan to continue burning piles within the Prescott Basin (Senator Highway, Copper Basin, Walker Road and Deering Park), pending favorable weather conditions.

Ignitions will start on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and continue through Friday, Feb. 19, if conditions remain favorable, according to a news release. Fire personnel continued to monitor previous ignitions from last week with totaled approximately 105 acres. Smoke impacts are expected to be light in the surrounding areas.

Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest on Facebook (facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (twitter.com/PrescottNF).

For fire information, please call 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following them on Facebook and Twitter.

Prescribed burning on Verde Ranger district Feb. 18- March 1

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District will begin implementation on the Crater Prescribed Burn beginning Thursday, Feb. 18 through Monday, March 1, pending favorable weather conditions. Fire managers plan to use aerial ignitions to burn approximately 3,100 acres located two miles north of the junction at Highway 169 and County Road 75, near Powell Springs Campground and the community of Cherry (T14N, R3E, Sec 19, 20, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33).

Favorable weather conditions, concurrence from ADEQ and an adequate number of fire management resources are a prerequisite to burning. Vegetation consists mainly of brush and some pine. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to the community of Cherry and along County 75 to be light.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area. Drivers should be prepared for short delays on roads adjacent to the burn.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries