Obituary: Walter J. Ponczak

Walter J. Ponczak of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born May 4, 1960, to Roger and Barbara Ponczak in Phoenix, Arizona, and passed away Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 60.

Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Barbara Ponczak, he is survived by his loving wife, Janice, of 33 years; his loving family of seven children and five grandchildren, Juan (Nicole) Monreal, Bryan (Katie) Monreal, Kelsey Ponczak, Shiloh, Syla, Cherry and Sam Ponczak; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Katlyn, Tyler, Wyatt and Brynn. Walter is also survived by his brother, Jim Ponczak; and sister, Gigi (Ponczak) Mallory; numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and loved by many.

Walter was a Navy veteran and proudly served his country for six years. Walter worked for American Fence Co. in Prescott Valley for 30 years. He loved being with his family and fishing. He had an infectious laugh, personality and loved everyone he met whole heartily.

Please continue to honor Walter by Loving God, your family, and your country. Walter’s final resting place will be at the V.A. Cemetery in the loving arms of his God.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.