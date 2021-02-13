Obituary: Peter (Pete) William Hunt

Peter (Pete) William Hunt, 86, passed away peacefully at home. He was born to William and Dorthy Hunt, Sept. 6, 1934. He married Helen Rose Scheid, Feb. 14, 1970.

He started and was former owner of Twin Lakes Grocery. He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a prior member of the FOE. He loved weekend getaways and always looked forward to a new adventure. He was a kind, gentle, giving and thoughtful soul.

He was a very loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He is survived by his three daughters, Rita (Bruce) Henning of Woodstock, Illinois, Cindy (Jeff) Welbon of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Jodilyn (Dan) Hunt-Higgins of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and his son, Brian Hunt of Dwight, Illinois. He also had five step-sons; George (Candy), Jim (Marilyn), Dave (Donna), Don (Grace) and Dan (Tina) Scheid. He has 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He has one brother, Bob Hunt; and two sisters, Nancy Schneider and Shirley Mathews. He has his two beloved dogs, Coco and Nellie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorthy Hunt; his brother, Louie Hunt; and two granddaughters, Sarah Scheid and Stephanie Welbon. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Services to be announced.

Information provided by the family.