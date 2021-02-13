OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Peter (Pete) William Hunt

Peter (Pete) William Hunt. (Courtesy)

Peter (Pete) William Hunt. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 7:40 p.m.

Peter (Pete) William Hunt, 86, passed away peacefully at home. He was born to William and Dorthy Hunt, Sept. 6, 1934. He married Helen Rose Scheid, Feb. 14, 1970.

He started and was former owner of Twin Lakes Grocery. He was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a prior member of the FOE. He loved weekend getaways and always looked forward to a new adventure. He was a kind, gentle, giving and thoughtful soul.

He was a very loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He is survived by his three daughters, Rita (Bruce) Henning of Woodstock, Illinois, Cindy (Jeff) Welbon of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Jodilyn (Dan) Hunt-Higgins of Prescott Valley, Arizona; and his son, Brian Hunt of Dwight, Illinois. He also had five step-sons; George (Candy), Jim (Marilyn), Dave (Donna), Don (Grace) and Dan (Tina) Scheid. He has 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He has one brother, Bob Hunt; and two sisters, Nancy Schneider and Shirley Mathews. He has his two beloved dogs, Coco and Nellie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorthy Hunt; his brother, Louie Hunt; and two granddaughters, Sarah Scheid and Stephanie Welbon. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Services to be announced.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries