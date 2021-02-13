Obituary Notice: Rhonda Brown
Originally Published: February 13, 2021 6 p.m.
Rhonda Brown, age 60, was born April 12, 1960, in Santa Barbara, California, and passed away Jan. 28, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Cremation.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2021
- Camp Verde man arrested for running large-scale psychedelic drug business
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 10, 2021
- Need2Know: Wren House Brewery takes over production plant near airport; GameStop, Christopher & Banks to close; Prescott Brewing Company closes temporarily
- Prescott Valley fugitive Jonathan Bracher captured
- Maine man considered missing in Grand Canyon is found and OK
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 11, 2021
- 57-year-old Chino Valley man arrested after 2-hour standoff with SWAT
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 28, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: