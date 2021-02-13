OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary Notice: Jim Granecki

Jim Granecki. (Courtesy)

Jim Granecki. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 8 p.m.

Jim Granecki, age 73, died on Feb. 6, 2021, at Marley House after battling with COVID-19. Jim was born Sept. 11, 1947, at Toledo, Ohio.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rosi; three children, Laura Wright of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, E. James Granecki of Dallas, Texas, and Katherine Granecki of Dallas, Texas. Also, two step-children, Jaime Pace (Ken) Myers of Rossford, Ohio, and F. Nicholas Pace of Bowling Green, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Allura Wright, Grace Jackson, Gabriel Granecki and Bryce Myers. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Granecki of Gahanna, Ohio. He was predeceased by his father, Hank Granecki of Toledo, Ohio, and mother, Teresa Granecki, who lived most of her life in Toledo and Bowling Green, Ohio.

Jim grew up in the Polish “Koushwantz” neighborhood of central Toledo, Ohio. He went to St. Teresa’s grade school where he was active in Little League baseball. Then he went to St. Francis de Sales High School. While at St. Francis he participated in the foreign study program spending one year attending Ecole Saint-Michel in Annecy, France. He continued his studies at the University of Toledo where he graduated from the College of Pharmacy. After becoming registered as a pharmacist, he worked at the Ohio State University Hospital until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, he went back to Toledo and enrolled in the University of Toledo Law School. Upon graduation in 1976 he went to work as an attorney for the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy in Columbus, Ohio.

He left the board after three years and was appointed Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Wood County, Ohio. In that position, he worked to establish paternity and enforce child-support obligations.

After 15 years with the prosecutor’s office, he gave up the practice of law and returned to the practice of pharmacy. He worked from 1995 until his death, in retail and hospital pharmacy.

During this entire time, his main love was Drum and Bugle Corps. He marched with the Maumee Demons Senior Corps while in college. For the rest of his life he followed Drum Corps. His big regret was that he did not get to march with the Hawthorne Caballeros, a senior corps from Hawthorne, New Jersey. Life just got in the way.

Jim set up memorial scholarships in his name. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either of the following: The Jim Granecki Scholarship Fund, St. Francis de Sales High School Foundation, 2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607-1306; or The Jim Granecki Scholarship Fund, The University of Toledo Foundation, 2801 W. Bancroft St., MS 319 Toledo, OH 43606-3395.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries