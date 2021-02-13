Obituary Notice: Jim Granecki

Jim Granecki, age 73, died on Feb. 6, 2021, at Marley House after battling with COVID-19. Jim was born Sept. 11, 1947, at Toledo, Ohio.

Jim is survived by his wife, Rosi; three children, Laura Wright of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, E. James Granecki of Dallas, Texas, and Katherine Granecki of Dallas, Texas. Also, two step-children, Jaime Pace (Ken) Myers of Rossford, Ohio, and F. Nicholas Pace of Bowling Green, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Allura Wright, Grace Jackson, Gabriel Granecki and Bryce Myers. He is also survived by his sister, Janice Granecki of Gahanna, Ohio. He was predeceased by his father, Hank Granecki of Toledo, Ohio, and mother, Teresa Granecki, who lived most of her life in Toledo and Bowling Green, Ohio.

Jim grew up in the Polish “Koushwantz” neighborhood of central Toledo, Ohio. He went to St. Teresa’s grade school where he was active in Little League baseball. Then he went to St. Francis de Sales High School. While at St. Francis he participated in the foreign study program spending one year attending Ecole Saint-Michel in Annecy, France. He continued his studies at the University of Toledo where he graduated from the College of Pharmacy. After becoming registered as a pharmacist, he worked at the Ohio State University Hospital until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

After his Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, he went back to Toledo and enrolled in the University of Toledo Law School. Upon graduation in 1976 he went to work as an attorney for the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy in Columbus, Ohio.

He left the board after three years and was appointed Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Wood County, Ohio. In that position, he worked to establish paternity and enforce child-support obligations.

After 15 years with the prosecutor’s office, he gave up the practice of law and returned to the practice of pharmacy. He worked from 1995 until his death, in retail and hospital pharmacy.

During this entire time, his main love was Drum and Bugle Corps. He marched with the Maumee Demons Senior Corps while in college. For the rest of his life he followed Drum Corps. His big regret was that he did not get to march with the Hawthorne Caballeros, a senior corps from Hawthorne, New Jersey. Life just got in the way.

Jim set up memorial scholarships in his name. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either of the following: The Jim Granecki Scholarship Fund, St. Francis de Sales High School Foundation, 2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607-1306; or The Jim Granecki Scholarship Fund, The University of Toledo Foundation, 2801 W. Bancroft St., MS 319 Toledo, OH 43606-3395.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.