Obituary: Matthew Ty Noble

Matthew Ty Noble, beloved son of Mary Jane Noble, entered our Heavenly Father’s Eternal Kingdom on Jan. 25, 2021, where he was undoubtedly greeted by his treasured grandparents, Georgie and Robert Noble. Born on July 6, 1984, Matthew touched countless lives across several western states.

His charisma, big bright smile, and larger-than-life interactions were always enchanting — if occasionally perplexing and frustrating — and left anyone with whom he came into contact yearning for more of his jovial personality. His loving arms — the long and lean limbs of a natural athlete — scooped up countless cousins, nieces, and nephews, and imparted a sense of safety and security, acceptance and understanding. He loved others with abandon, and “loved-being-loved” in return. Family and close friendships were his cherished stock-in-trade, and being there for others was of paramount importance. Although his life was unquestionably cut short, no one could say Matthew Ty Noble did not “pack as much punch” into his shortened time on earth as any man could ever boast.

Mary Jane will host the celebration of Matthew’s life on what would have been his 37th birthday; July 6, 2021, on the Noble Family Ranch. All are invited. As the date approaches should you wish to attend please contact Mary Jane by the end of June 2021 so that she can estimate a headcount for the event.

You are loved – you will be missed.

Poem - “Know, I’m There” (Matthew’s message to his Mom).

When the stars above refuse to shine And the world has tilted off its line,

When it’s all so dark, that it’s hard to stare Just close your eyes, and know I’m there.

When every dream and hope’s gone wrong Like a minor key in a major song

Like a crack in bone that leaves you bare, Just lift your eyes, and know I’m there.

Know I’m there And I’m holding you so tight And though we’re scared: Will nothing turn out right?

When you’re hanging on through an endless night, And you feel you must give up the fight Til the morning comes, with a dawn’s new light

Know I’m there; just out of sight. And, even if your oak-heart breaks Your roots are thick, in an earth that quakes,

By the love you gave, that you give me, still, Know I love you now, and I always will.

Natalia Noble, dedicated to Matthew and Mary Jane Noble.

