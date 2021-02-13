Obituary: Marianne Anders

Marianne Anders was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, 1946. She passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Marianne was married to the love of her life for 55 years.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters, Krista and Kate; son-in-law, Dan; grandsons, Tyler and Tucker; sisters, Diane and Pat; brother-in-law, Blaine; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in law, Paul, and her grandson, Sterling.

She worked for chiropractors Dr. Herbert and Dr. Miller for many years. However, she is most known as co-owner of The Dog House Restaurants, where thousands of the infamous Prescott Dogs were enjoyed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Maggie’s Hospice, maggieshospice.com, who treated Marianne with the most loving care and compassion in the final weeks of her life.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.