Obituary: Joshua Robert Robb

Joshua Robert Robb, loving family man and life-long resident of Prescott and Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at the young age of 39.

“J Robb” was born to parents, Liz Listol and Rich Robb on April 29, 1981. His passion for football started as a young child where he put in hours of practice and play. He enjoyed watching Arizona Cardinals football on Sundays with family and friends. Josh’s “intimidating” exterior hid the fact that he had an Arizona-sized heart that was filled with love for the people he kept close. His larger than life personality made it that if you ever met Josh, you’d never forget him.

Josh’s most cherished and proud moments in his life were spent taking care of the family he and Che created. He took joy in being present in his children’s daily lives, attending school functions, eating dinner as a family, and being present so their memories would be filled with their time together. He did whatever he could to be available to his family so that they knew how important they were to him.

Josh is survived by his wife, Che; his six children, Nate, Jessi, Jocelynn, Charley, Triston, Chance; and fur baby, Roxy; his mother and stepfather, Liz and Randy Listol; his father and stepmother, Rich and Helen Robb; his brother, Zachary Listol; his sister and brother-in law, Heather and Matthew Fiedler; his sister, Sierra Robb and fiancé, Joshua Eaton; his niece, Madison; and his nephews, Sean and Jameson.

Although his passing has left a hole in the hearts of all of his family and friends and will be missed daily, the memories made with him will live on forever. A virtual memorial is being held online on Facebook. Donations for the Robb family in Josh’s memory can be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-robb-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

Information provided by the family.