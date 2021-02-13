OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Joshua Robert Robb

Joshua Robert Robb. (Courtesy)

Joshua Robert Robb. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 7:40 p.m.

Joshua Robert Robb, loving family man and life-long resident of Prescott and Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, at the young age of 39.

“J Robb” was born to parents, Liz Listol and Rich Robb on April 29, 1981. His passion for football started as a young child where he put in hours of practice and play. He enjoyed watching Arizona Cardinals football on Sundays with family and friends. Josh’s “intimidating” exterior hid the fact that he had an Arizona-sized heart that was filled with love for the people he kept close. His larger than life personality made it that if you ever met Josh, you’d never forget him.

Josh’s most cherished and proud moments in his life were spent taking care of the family he and Che created. He took joy in being present in his children’s daily lives, attending school functions, eating dinner as a family, and being present so their memories would be filled with their time together. He did whatever he could to be available to his family so that they knew how important they were to him.

Josh is survived by his wife, Che; his six children, Nate, Jessi, Jocelynn, Charley, Triston, Chance; and fur baby, Roxy; his mother and stepfather, Liz and Randy Listol; his father and stepmother, Rich and Helen Robb; his brother, Zachary Listol; his sister and brother-in law, Heather and Matthew Fiedler; his sister, Sierra Robb and fiancé, Joshua Eaton; his niece, Madison; and his nephews, Sean and Jameson.

Although his passing has left a hole in the hearts of all of his family and friends and will be missed daily, the memories made with him will live on forever. A virtual memorial is being held online on Facebook. Donations for the Robb family in Josh’s memory can be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-robb-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries