Obituary: Edward L. James Sr.

Edward L. James Sr. (Courtesy)

Edward L. James Sr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 8:20 p.m.

Edward L. James Sr. was born July 3, 1943, in Prescott, Arizona, and passed away Jan. 27, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona.

Edward is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lois Hope Leenaars; his children, Edward James Jr., Esther Sanchez, Yolanda Trujillo, and Melissa James. Edward is also survived by his stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edward L. James Sr. was a Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribal Elder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a long-time member of American Legion Post 6 and the Eagles.

Edward enjoyed being around people and those who truly knew him knew what a unique person he was. Those that have the Lord in their life will always have Edward in their hearts.

A visitation will be held for Edward on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribal Cemetery, 530 E. Merritt St., Prescott, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Edward’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

