Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 13
Obituary: Edward Jones

Edward Jones. (Courtesy)

Edward Jones. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 13, 2021 8:15 p.m.

Edward Jones, age 92, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021. Ted was born in Malad, Idaho, on Oct. 21, 1928, to Bernard A. Jones and Mary Lusk Jones. He was the second youngest of nine children, who all preceded him in death: Mabel, Elaine, Leah, Roland, Bill, Edith, Keith, and Blair. He had fond memories of playing and working with his siblings.

On Oct. 6, 1947, Edward and MaryLu Condie were married in Moscow, Idaho. They moved their young family to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1951 and in 1994 moved to Prescott.

Surviving Ted are his three children, Daniel (Teresa) Jones of Weatherford, Texas, CindyLu Mayo of Chino Valley, Arizona, and Tamara (Dale) Close of Prescott, Arizona. Edward and MaryLu also have 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ted had a love of music and dancing, which he did since his teenage years. He loved gardening and the outdoors. He was a master carpenter and creator. He enjoyed making planters, pathways, fences and many other things to beautify his homes. Throughout his life, Ted helped to build and remodel homes, a cabin for his family, and owned and operated his own company Oakwood Construction from 1973-1985. He was very witty and self-driven. Along with his strong punctuality he had a tremendous work ethic in all aspects of his life. He will always be remembered as a tease and philosopher, “life’s great if you don’t weaken.” Ted participated in Boy Scouts and youth programs and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Arrangements are being made through Hampton Funeral Homes. Burial will be in the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

