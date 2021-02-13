Obituary: Denton Gillo

Denton Gillo was taken from this world on Feb. 4, 2021. Denton was a proud and happy man who was respected and loved by so many.

He was a proudly dedicated husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany; sons, Dominic and wife, Cristal, Dylan and wife, Jillian and TJ; daughters, Cristi and husband, Josh, Kelsey and Cissy; along with nine grandchildren; his father; father and mother in-law; sisters; sister in-law and brothers in-law.

Information provided by the family.