Obituary: Benjamin 'Pop' Stricker

Benjamin “Pop” Stricker died peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona, of natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 94.

Ben is survived by Audree Stricker, his wife of 73 years; daughter, Donna Tartaglia; son, Daniel Stricker; nephew, James Campbell; granddaughters, Heidi Hampton and Heather Willhite; three great- and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; nine siblings; and daughter, Judee Stricker.

Ben was a Radioman 2nd Class in the United States Navy and served in World War II aboard the USS Schuylkill and in the Korean War aboard the USS Bagaduce.



A military honors service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021, at Prescott National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ben’s name to Maggie’s Hospice, 306 N. Virginia St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.