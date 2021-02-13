OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona reports 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths; 1 more death in Yavapai County

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: February 13, 2021 10:46 a.m.

Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 13, reported nearly 1,800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 100 more deaths, as the number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus outbreak continued to decrease during the slowing of the fall and winter surge.

The 1,791 cases and 114 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 795,323 cases and 14,948 deaths.

In Yavapai County, according to ADHS, the state added one death to the county’s total. It also adjusted the county’s case total downward by one; state and local agencies do so when it is discovered a case is duplicated or belongs to a different county.

Local officials reported Friday that 98,013 residents have been tested for COVID since the pandemic began, with 16,956 positive cases, 7,133 recovered and 423 deaths.

There were 2,300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths have dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 5745.6 on Jan. 29 to 2,558.6 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 145.6 to 126.6 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCAL POD UPDATE

According to the ADHS Vaccine Administration Dashboard, Yavapai County has administered close to 42,000 COVID-19 vaccines with 37,650 first doses, and 4,375 second doses.

Appointments for the PODs at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the old Sears at Gateway Mall in Prescott and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this weekend.

YRMC has opened up appointments for the next week, so check https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for availability.

Appointments are mandatory, with no walk-ins, however with cancellations it is possible appointments become available.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries