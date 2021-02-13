Arizona reports 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths; 1 more death in Yavapai County

Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 13, reported nearly 1,800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 100 more deaths, as the number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus outbreak continued to decrease during the slowing of the fall and winter surge.

The 1,791 cases and 114 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 795,323 cases and 14,948 deaths.

In Yavapai County, according to ADHS, the state added one death to the county’s total. It also adjusted the county’s case total downward by one; state and local agencies do so when it is discovered a case is duplicated or belongs to a different county.

Local officials reported Friday that 98,013 residents have been tested for COVID since the pandemic began, with 16,956 positive cases, 7,133 recovered and 423 deaths.

There were 2,300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths have dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 5745.6 on Jan. 29 to 2,558.6 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 145.6 to 126.6 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCAL POD UPDATE

According to the ADHS Vaccine Administration Dashboard, Yavapai County has administered close to 42,000 COVID-19 vaccines with 37,650 first doses, and 4,375 second doses.

Appointments for the PODs at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the old Sears at Gateway Mall in Prescott and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this weekend.

YRMC has opened up appointments for the next week, so check https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for availability.

Appointments are mandatory, with no walk-ins, however with cancellations it is possible appointments become available.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.