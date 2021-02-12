Yavapai County reports 45 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

Yavapai County Community Health Services reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths overnight, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

Yavapai County has tested 98,013 residents with 16,956 positive cases, 7,133 recovered and 423 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott is caring for 24 patients with COVID-19, while YRMC in Prescott Valley is caring for six.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports nine cases of COVID-19.

The Prescott VA has reported they are caring for two cases of COVID-19.

STATE NUMBERS

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,426 additional COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths, according to a release.

Those totals bring the pandemic totals in Arizona to 793,532 cases and 14,834 deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline, with 2,396 occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday, Feb. 11, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,184.3 on Jan. 28 to 2,758.6 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 149.6 to 130 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

VACCINE

COVID-19 vaccinations will help protect you from getting COVID-19. You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days, according to YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti.

SIDE EFFECTS

The arm where you got the shot, one could experience pain and swelling. Throughout the rest of your body, a person receiving the vaccine could experience fever, chills, tiredness and headache.

When to call the doctor? In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. But just in case, here are two things to watch out for:

-If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours

-If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days.

Some people experience more severe side effects after the second dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, spaced apart by about 28 and 21 days, respectively.

More users of V-safe, the CDC's tool to report vaccine side effects, reported side effects within a week of getting their second shot compared to the first, according to a Jan. 27 CDC update.

LOCAL POD UPDATE

According to the ADHS Vaccine Administration Dashboard, Yavapai County has administered close to 42,000 COVID-19 vaccines with 37,650 first doses, and 4,375 second doses.



Appointments for the PODs at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the old Sears at Gateway Mall in Prescott and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this weekend.

YRMC has opened up appointments for the next week, so check https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine for availability.

Appointments are mandatory, with no walk-ins, however with cancellations it is possible appointments become available.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.