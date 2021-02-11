Obituary Notice: Charlene Belle Jenks
Originally Published: February 11, 2021 6:58 p.m.
Charlene Belle Jenks, age 94, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, in Chino Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the final arrangements.
