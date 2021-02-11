Obituary: Joseph Cyr

Joseph Cyr, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 24, 2021. Joe was born in Connecticut on Jan. 4, 1938, and lived his younger years in Connecticut and Maine. He was the youngest of four boys, and he is survived by two brothers, Richard and Herman. His older brother, Nelson predeceased him. Joe was married to Lois and was her partner for 30 years. Joe is survived by Lois; his son, Jim (Lesa); his daughter, Kelly; five grandchildren, Nick (Lyndi), Danielle (Doug), Heather (Jeremy), Harley and Erika. He also had eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Mason, Brady, Landon, Hudson, Henley, Lincoln and Easton.

Joe was an enthusiast of everything Old West. He was a member of the Mojave Muleskinners (a re-enactment group) for 26 years. He was also currently active in the Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies, Inc., a re-enactment group in Prescott. Joe was always known for his love of cigars. His buddies in the western world must carry on in his name.

Joe proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a member of American Legion Post 6 in Prescott. Joe retired from Nabisco in Buena Park, California.

He and Lois relocated to Prescott in 2004 when they adopted Prescott as their forever home. Joe loved movies and music. His sense of rhythm and his ability to dance was unequaled.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, July 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Willow Lake Hilltop Gazebo in Prescott.

Information provided by the family.