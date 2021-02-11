Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 if exposure occurs at least two weeks after the second dose, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) shared in a news release Thursday, Feb. 11. However, the CDC says this protection may wear off after just three months, so people who had their last shot three months ago or more should still quarantine if they are exposed.

“At this time, vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following CDC travel guidance, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance, including guidance related to personal protective equipment use or SARS-CoV-2 testing,” the CDC said.

People who have been vaccinated should still watch for symptoms for 14 days after they have been exposed to someone who is infected, the agency said.

COUNTY SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN COMMUNITY SPREAD

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Business Operations Dashboard was updated with data on Thursday that indicates substantial improvements in Yavapai County's community spread of COVID-19 for the two weeks ending January 24. Cases per 100,000 dropping to 182/100K, the percent positivity rate decreasing to 16.7%, and most significantly, the hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses down to 8.5% from 15.7% the two weeks ending January 17.

Yavapai County reported 54 COVID-19 Cases and seven deaths overnight.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the county has tested 97,789 residents with 16,941 positive cases, 7,133 recovered, and 421 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 35 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 10 COVID patients and the Prescott VA reports one.



VACCINE UPDATE

According to the ADHS Vaccine Administration Dashboard, Yavapai County has administered close to 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Spectrum Healthcare reported in a press release Thursday that 15,247 people have been vaccinated through their points of dispensing (PODs), 78% administered to people 65 years and older.

YRMC reported as of Wednesday that they has vaccinated close to 7,000 people at the Gateway Mall Sears POD. This estimate doesn’t include those administered through the East and West campuses for Phase 1A. YCCHS reports it has provided more than 700 doses through their site for Phase 1A.

Appointments for the PODs at Findlay Toyota Center, the old Sears at Gateway Mall, and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this week, and the PODs will be closed on Monday, YCCHS said in the release. Appointments should become available for next week once the vaccine supply is assessed. Appointments are mandatory, with no walk-ins, however with cancellations it is possible appointments may become available, so please check the vaccine information page regularly at, yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

