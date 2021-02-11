OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 11
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, CDC says
54 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Yavapai County overnight

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2020, that if an individual is exposed to COVID-19 within three months of receiving their last vaccine dose and isn't exhibiting symptoms, isolating is not necessary. Vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and follow other guidelines for travel and other activities, the CDC said. (Jacob Ford/AP, file)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2020, that if an individual is exposed to COVID-19 within three months of receiving their last vaccine dose and isn't exhibiting symptoms, isolating is not necessary. Vaccinated people should continue to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and follow other guidelines for travel and other activities, the CDC said. (Jacob Ford/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 11, 2021 12:28 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that people who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 if exposure occurs at least two weeks after the second dose, Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) shared in a news release Thursday, Feb. 11. However, the CDC says this protection may wear off after just three months, so people who had their last shot three months ago or more should still quarantine if they are exposed.

“At this time, vaccinated persons should continue to follow current guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands often, following CDC travel guidance, and following any applicable workplace or school guidance, including guidance related to personal protective equipment use or SARS-CoV-2 testing,” the CDC said.

People who have been vaccinated should still watch for symptoms for 14 days after they have been exposed to someone who is infected, the agency said.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY SHOWS IMPROVEMENT IN COMMUNITY SPREAD

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Business Operations Dashboard was updated with data on Thursday that indicates substantial improvements in Yavapai County's community spread of COVID-19 for the two weeks ending January 24. Cases per 100,000 dropping to 182/100K, the percent positivity rate decreasing to 16.7%, and most significantly, the hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses down to 8.5% from 15.7% the two weeks ending January 17.

Yavapai County reported 54 COVID-19 Cases and seven deaths overnight.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the county has tested 97,789 residents with 16,941 positive cases, 7,133 recovered, and 421 deaths.

YRMC is caring for 35 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 10 COVID patients and the Prescott VA reports one.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the ADHS Vaccine Administration Dashboard, Yavapai County has administered close to 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Spectrum Healthcare reported in a press release Thursday that 15,247 people have been vaccinated through their points of dispensing (PODs), 78% administered to people 65 years and older.

YRMC reported as of Wednesday that they has vaccinated close to 7,000 people at the Gateway Mall Sears POD. This estimate doesn’t include those administered through the East and West campuses for Phase 1A. YCCHS reports it has provided more than 700 doses through their site for Phase 1A.

Appointments for the PODs at Findlay Toyota Center, the old Sears at Gateway Mall, and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this week, and the PODs will be closed on Monday, YCCHS said in the release. Appointments should become available for next week once the vaccine supply is assessed. Appointments are mandatory, with no walk-ins, however with cancellations it is possible appointments may become available, so please check the vaccine information page regularly at, yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Related Stories

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries