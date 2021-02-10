Vaccine appointments in Yavapai County currently filled

Appointments for the points of distribution (POD) to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the old Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall, and Verde Valley Christian Church are filled for this week, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services. Spectrum’s POD in Cottonwood is closed on weekends.

It is important to note that for the PODs, appointments are mandatory, YCCHS stated in its Wednesday, Feb. 10, news release. There are no walk-ins.

With cancellations and no-shows at the PODs, it is possible that appointments become available, so please check the vaccine information page regularly – https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

ACROSS ARIZONA

The state on Wednesday reported 1,997 additional known COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 789,245 cases and 14,462 deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to drop, with 2,589 occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday. That's about half of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, rolling seven-day averages of new daily cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has posted a dashboard to display demographic data about COVID-19 vaccine administration across the state and by county. Visit https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php for information.

LOCALLY

Yavapai County on Wednesday, Feb. 10, reported 47 new COVID-19 cases with a net negative number of total cases and 10 additional deaths. After cross referencing of data both ADHS and Yavapai County, epidemiologists have found 30 additional duplicate cases. The county has tested 97,528 residents with 16,887 positive cases, 7,133 recovered, and 414 deaths since the pandemic began roughly one year ago.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center's West campus in Prescott Valley currently has 27 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East in Prescott is caring for eight patients. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports 13 COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA reports none.

THIRD STATE SITE

Arizona will expand an existing COVID-19 vaccination site on the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson and convert it into a state site with higher capacity for administering shots, state officials announced Wednesday.

The current campus site, now one of five Pima County distribution sites in metro Tucson, will become the third state-run site and the first in southern Arizona.

The new state site will be a partnership between the state, the university and the county health department, Gov. Doug Ducey and ADHS said in a statement.

State and county officials have said they have capacity to administer many more vaccinations but need the federal government to provide more doses.

“The demand for vaccine doses is high, and Arizonans have made it clear they want it. We are working hard to secure more doses from the federal government and partner with private and public organizations to get the vaccine out and protect Arizonans," Ducey said.

The transition of the campus site will begin with appointments starting on Feb. 18 and registration for those appointments will begin on Feb, 16, according to the statement.

The site’s conversion will increase its capacity from about 1,000 vaccinations daily possibly up to 6,000, but there’s still a need for more doses, county officials said.

“I caution everyone that without increased vaccine to operate this expanded (site) and to maintain current county vaccinations efforts, vaccinating vulnerable and disadvantaged populations will be more difficult,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said.

The state opened its round-the-clock vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 11 and a daytime-hours site near Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 1.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took a virtual tour of the State Farm Stadium site on Monday, Feb. 8, as part of the administration's planning for increased vaccination capacity nationwide.

Neither Biden nor Harris addressed Ducey’s request to increase Arizona’s weekly allotment of vaccine doses. The state's congressional delegation also has asked the administration for more shots for Arizona.

Biden on Monday thanked Ducey for his cooperation in distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the state. The comments came during the virtual tour of the State Farm Stadium coronavirus vaccine POD with Harris, ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ, and other officials.

Arizona was one of the first states to reach out and ask for federal help from the Biden administration. The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed 25 staff members to State Farm Stadium to help operate the site 24/7. FEMA has also deployed staff to Yavapai County’s Points of Dispensing (PODs).

INFORMATION