OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spectrum updates 'Vaccination Station' hours of operation through Feb. 19

Spectrum Health Care is operating the vaccination site at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Spectrum Health Care is operating the vaccination site at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Originally Published: February 10, 2021 5:10 p.m.

Spectrum Healthcare, which is operating the mass vaccination points of dispensing (POD) in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood, has announced the following changes to hours of operations:

  • Eastern Yavapai County POD, Verde Valley Christian Church: closed Thursday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 15; reopening Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., assuming adequate vaccine supply is available.

  • Western Yavapai County POD, Findlay Toyota Center: open Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday, Feb. 15 and reopening Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., assuming adequate vaccine supply is available.

Information about new appointments will be released weekly as vaccine allocations are determined by local health department officials, according to a news release late Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Visit www.spectrumhg.org for more information.

Spectrum Healthcare has been the leader in the county in getting this massive vaccine event organized, the news release states. To date, 15,247 people have received vaccines at the two PODs, with 78% of these vaccinations for people 65 and older.

New appointments will be added each week as Spectrum receives its next week's allocation.

“We are working closely with the Yavapai County (Community Health Services) and state officials to determine weekly vaccine supply. You can help by reaching out to Governor Doug Ducey at dducey@az.gov or US Senator Krysten Sinema at 1-602-598-7327 and ask for them to allot more vaccines up here in our county," the news release states.

"We are set up to vaccinate 2,000 people per day in our vaccination stations if we had adequate supply,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

The vaccination stations are being set-up in two locations next week:

  • Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley; and,

  • Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Spectrum is unable to accept walk-ins at this time and is working on adding resources to assist eligible individuals who do not have internet access or experience difficulty navigating the online scheduling process, the new concludes.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more information as it is made available.

Click HERE to read today's morning COVID update.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries