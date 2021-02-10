Spectrum updates 'Vaccination Station' hours of operation through Feb. 19

Spectrum Healthcare, which is operating the mass vaccination points of dispensing (POD) in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood, has announced the following changes to hours of operations:

Eastern Yavapai County POD, Verde Valley Christian Church: closed Thursday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 15; reopening Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., assuming adequate vaccine supply is available.

Western Yavapai County POD, Findlay Toyota Center: open Thursday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Monday, Feb. 15 and reopening Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., assuming adequate vaccine supply is available.

Information about new appointments will be released weekly as vaccine allocations are determined by local health department officials, according to a news release late Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Spectrum Healthcare has been the leader in the county in getting this massive vaccine event organized, the news release states. To date, 15,247 people have received vaccines at the two PODs, with 78% of these vaccinations for people 65 and older.

New appointments will be added each week as Spectrum receives its next week's allocation.

“We are working closely with the Yavapai County (Community Health Services) and state officials to determine weekly vaccine supply. You can help by reaching out to Governor Doug Ducey at dducey@az.gov or US Senator Krysten Sinema at 1-602-598-7327 and ask for them to allot more vaccines up here in our county," the news release states.

"We are set up to vaccinate 2,000 people per day in our vaccination stations if we had adequate supply,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

The vaccination stations are being set-up in two locations next week:

Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Prescott Valley; and,

Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Spectrum is unable to accept walk-ins at this time and is working on adding resources to assist eligible individuals who do not have internet access or experience difficulty navigating the online scheduling process, the new concludes.

