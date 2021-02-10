OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 10
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mom dead after being injured during son's abduction; boy OK

Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City, Arizona. (Peoria Police Department)

Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City, Arizona. (Peoria Police Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 10, 2021 10:20 a.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — An abducted 10-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday but his mother died from injuries suffered when she was thrown from her minivan after it was driven off with her son inside, the Peoria Police Department said.

Brittany Martie, 30, of Phoenix had grabbed and held onto her vehicle after a man jumped into the driver's seat and started driving away Tuesday night, and she later died at a hospital, a department statement said.

Police identified the man as the boy's noncustodial father, Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City, and said he remained at large after the child and the minivan were found early Wednesday at locations about a mile apart.

The child was in good health, police said.

Martie was loading her son in the vehicle when the abduction occurred, police said.

Police said Maes was considered dangerous. He was described as white, 5-foot-11 (180 centimeters) , 140 pounds (63.5 kilograms) with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries