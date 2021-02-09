Obituary Notice: Patricia Marie Sphar
Originally Published: February 9, 2021 5:59 p.m.
Patricia Marie Sphar was born November 27, 1956 in Lodi, Ohio and passed away February 4, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory
