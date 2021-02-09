Obituary: Marjorie A. McNarie

Marjorie A. McNarie, 78, died and went to Jesus on Wednesday, Jan 27th, 2021 after having complications from a heart attack. She was surrounded by her family.

Marjie was born on March 29th, 1942 in Prescott, Arizona to Elbert and Virginia Bochat and she was one of 4 children. She grew up in Prescott, where she attended and graduated in 1960 from Prescott High School. This is where she met and married her High School sweetheart, Don McNarie on August 26, 1961.

In 1966, they moved to Orofino, Idaho and in 1967 they were blessed with their first son, Mike. In 1969, they welcomed their second child, Karen. In 1976, they moved to Boise, ID and in 1978, they welcomed their 3rd child, Cheryl.

Marjie loved spending time with her family and dear friends and was very active in the church. She also had a passion for singing and loved to share her voice with others and was able to do that with the Boise Choristers for over 20 years. During Marjie and Don’s life together, starting in Sandpoint, they became Foster Parents and cared for over 300 infants and children until they retired in 2014.

Marjie was a true blessing to so many children and families and had a BIG impact on so many lives. She stayed in contact with many of her foster children and continued to be in some of their lives until her passing. We know she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marjie is survived by her son, Mike McNarie (Tonya); daughter, Karen Cole (David), and daughter Cheryl Truempler (Jamie) and three siblings, Keith, Bill and Carol. She had four very special grandchildren, Courtney, Cameron, Alec and Krissy. Marjie is preceded in death by her spouse (Don) of 54 years and her parents, Elbert and Virginia Bochat.

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life to honor Marjie, date to be determined and details will be posted on Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel website.

Information provided by the family.