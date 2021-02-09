Obituary: Jack Alan Bishop
Jack Alan Bishop was born May 17, 1932 in California, and passed away January 10, 2021. Jack was preceded in death by his son Michael Bishop and his parents Howard and Margaret Bishop.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Vivian (a 45-year love story), loving children and grandchildren, especially Sara Pena (whose love and devotion was with you til the end – thanks so much); daughter, Theresa Scott of Chino Valley, Misty Van Keuran of Texas, Jeramiah, Alexus, Nevaeh of Chino Valley; his sons, Steve and family, Bill and family and daughter Cathy and family.
Jack was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. Many thanks to the Prescott VA, and a special thanks to Gabby’s – who served our breakfast for the past 2+ years, love to all our friends in Chino Valley, Arizona and Bakersfield, California. Rest in peace my Love, til we meet again.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jack’s online guestbook.
