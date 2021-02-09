Obituary: Audrey J. Geraci Rodgers

Audrey J. Geraci Rodgers, 70, daughter of the late Donald and Beryl Geraci, went to be with the Lord, Feb. 2, 2021. She was born in North East, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 1950, and graduated from St. Gregory Catholic High School. She studied Medical Business and Health Care at Erie Business Center. Her career in Health Care, exposed her to many facets of the Medical Field, including working for Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. In 2006, Audrey became a permanent resident of Prescott where she enjoyed serving meals to the homeless, working for Home Instead and volunteer work at Maggie’s Hospice Services.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, William Rodgers; her sister, Valerie Newara; two daughters, Amy Barnes and her husband, Steve and Jennifer Rupp and her husband, Taith; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Audrey was one of the most selfless and courageous persons, always putting others before herself, a very loving and beautiful person inside and out. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.

She fought deadly pancreatic cancer, given little time to live, yet Her child-like faith in God allotted her a 2 ½ year reprieve from death.

She always tried to look for the good in all people and kept positive even under harsh circumstances; she lived for love and loved to serve others. She gave graciously, expecting little in return. This was our dear Audrey, a, true woman of virtue. This was the woman everyone knew.



Memorial services to be held at Common Ground. Date and time to be announced.

Information provided by the family.