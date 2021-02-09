County creates online waiting list form to help streamline COVID-19 vaccination process

Residents 65 and older can place their name on an online waiting list to receive an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments to receive the vaccine have been challenging to obtain for many residents due to limited supplies in Yavapai County. While local health department leaders have been working diligently to increase available vaccine doses, the waiting list will allow residents to find peace of mind knowing they are at least standing in the virtual line for when appointments become available.

To locate the waiting list form for people 65 and older, visit the YCCHS Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine and click on the boxed link under the “Forms” header labeled, “INDIVIDUALS 65+.” The link is located on the right, lower side under the Vaccine Status phase chart.

According to a Feb. 9 news release from Yavapai County Community Health services, this is a waiting list for appointments at one of YCCHS’s clinics in Prescott, Prescott Valley or Cottonwood – it is not an appointment.

"YCCHS is still working to ensure all of Phase 1A and 1B groups and congregate settings receive the vaccine first," the health department explained in the release. "When appointments become available, the waiting list participants will be contacted and scheduled."

In an earlier news release county health officials expressed concern over older residents who do not have an internet connection, who consequently will not be able to use the online waiting list form. To assist those adults without an internet connection YCCHS said it has staff working the county's COVID-19 phone bank Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phase-eligible residents can call the county phone bank at 928-442-5103.

Alternatively, residents can instead sign up on the Spectrum Healthcare website to be notified when appointments are available at one of the mass vaccination PODS in Yavapai County, which include the 'Vaccine Station' at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. For this option, visit www.spectrumhg.org/pr.

PHARMACY VACCINE UPDATE

The CDC Retail Pharmacy Program had added more participating pharmacies beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.

The goal of the program is to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine at more than 40,000 pharmacies across the nation, YCCHS said. On Thursday, one million vaccine doses will be sent to 6,500 pharmacies across the country. Two Walgreens pharmacies in Yavapai County – one in Prescott Valley and one in Cottonwood – will be part of the expansion. Albertsons, Fry’s and Safeway are also part of the program, so this should increase their allotment of vaccine for appointments at those pharmacies, the county stated in the release.

Appointments for the YRMC point of dispensing (POD) at the former Sears building at Gateway Mall are filled through Sunday.

"It’s important to note, for the points of distribution at Spectrum’s 'Vaccine Station' at Findlay Toyota and Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood as well as YRMC’s, appointments are mandatory. There are no walk-ins," YCCHS said. "With appointment cancellations and no shows, it is possible that appointments become available, so please check our vaccine information page regularly at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine."

COUNTY CASE NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight Tuesday, and only one additional confirmed death.

In addition, through data cleaning, the Yavapai County epidemiologist found 15 duplicate cases, YCCHS reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 97,357 residents with 16,917 positive cases, 7,133 recovered and 404 deaths.

YRMC West has 32 COVID-19 patients, and YRMC East is caring for seven patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 14 COVID-19 patients and the Prescott VA reports none.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.