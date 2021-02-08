PVPD asks residents to share photos, stories for ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ month

In recognition of “Random Acts of Kindness” month during February, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) announced in a news release Wednesday, Feb. 3, that it would like to encourage the Prescott Valley residents to participate by sharing photos and stories of random acts of kindness that have touched their lives and brightened their days.

These photos and stories can be placed on their social media sites:

• Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottValleyPD or @prescottvalleypd.

• Twitter: twitter.com/PolicePV or @policepv.

• Instagram: instagram.com/prescottvalleypolice or @prescottvalleypolice.

“We may not be able to influence society as a whole, but in our own community, we can all do small things to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors,” the news release stated. “It can be something as small as holding the door open for someone or buying a cup of coffee for a stranger.”

For more ideas of random acts of kindness or projects that can be undertaken, visit randomactsofkindness.org.