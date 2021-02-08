OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Feb. 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Older adults without internet connections lag in race to get COVID-19 vaccines
145 more COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths reported in Yavapai County over weekend

Bottles of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Patrick Pleul/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 8, 2021 2:23 p.m.

There seems to be a divide between the “haves” and “have nots” emerging as older adults struggle to get COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a news release form Yavapai County Community Health Services, older computer-savvy adults are getting notices of vaccine availability through the internet and are more likely to be able to register for online for appointments.

Older or less affluent residents without internet services or who don’t use computers or smartphone apps are more likely to not have access to vaccine appointments and information, YCCHS said. The same is true for older adults who have family or friends helping them with website monitoring and online appointments.

To assist adults who fall into this connection gap territory, YCCHS said it has a full staff working the county's COVID-19 phone bank Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The staff works to assist phase-eligible residents who may be without internet by making appointments.

For those with internet connections, the phone bank staff can help explain how to make an appointment via their website, www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

"They’ve also been able to provide resources for transportation to/from scheduled appointments," YCCHS said in the release. "It’s important to note, that for the points of distribution (POD) at Findlay Toyota, the old Sears building at Gateway Mall, and the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood, appointments are mandatory. There are no walk-ins."

VACCINE UPDATE

Leslie Horton, dDirector of YCCHS, was able to acquire 1,100 more COVID-19 vaccine doses in addition to the initial 9,400 dose allocation from the state. This brought the county total to 10,500 doses, which should be delivered by Tuesday, Feb. 9, YCCHS said.

YRMC plans to hold their POD at the old Sears building and at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 14. The link to register for an appointment is updated on the YCCHS website: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

"With cancelations and no shows, Spectrum may have openings throughout the week, so check the website," YCCHS added.

The Feb. 7 update to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) "Vaccine by County" chart indicates that out of 33,600 doses of vaccine received, Yavapai County has administered 29,026 first doses, and 3,450 second doses.

See the link on labeled "COVID-19 Vaccination Phase by County" on the state's COVID-19 Vaccine page at azdhs.gov/covid-19. The PDF is updated daily. (Shorten direct link: https://bit.ly/3rrMQgs)

STATE NUMBERS

ADHS on Monday reported an additional 2,250 new virus cases and seven more deaths. The state has now seen 782,887 cases 14,055 deaths since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization is continuing to slide. Officials say 2,853 people with the virus are occupying 33% of hospital beds statewide. There are currently 828 virus patients taking up 46% of ICU beds.

Arizona has been a national hot spot in the now-receding fall and winter surge. It was the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 infection rate during much of January.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 97,053 residents with 16,932 positive cases, 7,007 reported recovered, and 403 deaths.

YRMC West has 31 COVID-19 patients, YRMC East is caring for nine patients. VVMC in Cottonwood reports 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Prescott VA reports one COVID-19 patient today.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

