Adoption Spotlight: Ethan
Originally Published: February 8, 2021 6:15 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: A sweet, creative boy who can draw pictures of just about anything, Ethan loves Legos, flag football, Mexican food and German chocolate cake. He dreams of going to Universal Studios and hopes to become a professional video game designer when he grows up. Get to know Ethan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
