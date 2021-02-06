Obituary: Sue Karen Fuller

During a warm summer day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1933, the world became brighter when Sue Karen Fuller was born in Portland, Oregon. As she began to grow, so did her light along with the kindness and gentleness she brought to others. Although her light extinguished on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, surrounded by her family, the flame she kindled spread to others and continues to brighten the world.

The daughter of a single mother, the road presented many challenges for Sue and yet, her sunny personality always managed to change difficulties into joy.

Her love for music began early in life. When her mom had to work, she sat in a movie theater as her aunt played the organ to accompany the silent films. She reminisced about how when she was young and temporarily living with her aunt and uncle, she sat on their steps listening to the Portland Symphony Orchestra practice at their home during the Great Depression. Although she had just two years of formal lessons, she became an accomplished piano player.

At 10, Sue’s mother moved to San Francisco during the height of WWII. Sue talked about riding the trolley cars as soldiers jammed the streets and blackouts frequently darkened the city lights. She described how the beaches were lined with concrete and barbed wire and that hundreds of dirigible balloons cast giant shadows across the sand. Still, she spread her sunshine by volunteering at the veterans hospital, playing the piano for wounded soldiers.

In 1951, Sue graduated from Oakland High and began attending San Jose State College. A hard worker and great student, she quickly adapted to student life joining a sorority, Sigma Kappa, and was voted the sweetheart of Sigma Chi. During this time, she met a fiery, redhead, William “Bill” Irwin Jr., from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity next door. A proud Marine who served in Korea, the two began a romance that would blossom into marriage, family, business, and life of great joy including four children.

Following their marriage in 1954, they worked hard as they started their family and grew their business, children’s stores, in downtown Berkeley. Before long, their daughter Candy was born followed two years later by Kathleen, three years later by William Irwin III, and then lastly Ginger, born in 1961.

By the late 1960s civil unrest exploded in the streets of Berkeley. After careful consideration, Bill and Sue uprooted their family and moved to sunny Phoenix, Arizona, to build a children’s store, Irwin’s for Children, in a more favorable business environment. Their hard work paid off as the one store became seven locations across the state.

The love of Sue’s life passed early at only 52 years old in 1985; once again, Sue faced challenges. She braved the change, taking the reins of the business that the two of them had built together.

In 1990, Sue moved to Prescott, Arizona, to live in the home she had purchased with Bill, planning to retire there together some day. She worked at Yavapai Regional Medical Center and returned to college to study music therapy. At the same time she became interested in genealogy and discovered that she was a direct descendant of Edward Fuller, a passenger on the Mayflower. She joined the Mayflower Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), where she served as regent, secretary, treasurer, and received the Chapter Achievement Award. As a member of the DAR she was also on the Genealogy Preservation Committee, Scholarship Committee, and was a member of the Heritage Club. She was instrumental in the placement of a historical plaque on the Lynx Creek Bridge. She was regent of the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists and chaplain for the National Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.

Always looking to shine her light for others, she was a chaperone with Honor Flights, volunteered for the Wheelchair Games, and Arizona Veterans Stand Down Alliance. She made and distributed cookies at the Prescott VA Medical Center. As a member of the Prescott National Memorial Ladies she attended funerals for veterans, participated in Memorial Day ceremonies, walked in the Veterans Day Parade, and placed wreaths for Wreaths Across America.

During her summers, Sue embarked upon international volunteer journeys. When her grandchildren turned 15 years old, she took them with her to serve at a youth camp in Poland, an orphanage in Romania, and other experiences that lit the flame of adventure and service within their hearts.

Sue regularly hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays. She never forgot a birthday and was a frequent attendee at grandchildren’s games, programs, and recitals. Her house was always open to family, friends, and friends of friends. A ready guest room awaited a weary traveler, an extra place set at her table.

Although she left the world too soon for her loved ones, her light will continue to shine through her four children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Helping a granddaughter fulfill a school assignment about family history, she ended the interview saying, “I feel blessed with all the time I’ve had on this great Earth and I will cherish every second that I’m still alive.”

