Obituary: Sally Couch

Sally Couch passed away on Jan. 23, 2021, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center with her daughters by her side. Sally was married to Earl Couch for 54 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Debi Matlock of Ventura, California, and Julie Walker of Derby, Kansas, and her sons-in-law, Jim Matlock and Dan Walker. She had three grandchildren, Geoff and Alison Matlock and Jon Walker and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Jim, Larry and Ron and her half sister, Kay.

Sally was a strong, independent woman who began supporting herself at the age of 14. She worked the majority of her career as a medical records coder.

Sally enjoyed camping, water skiing, card games and spending time with her family. In the past few years she enjoyed lunches and game days with her group of friends, The Muffins.

Sally had a great sense of humor and will be very much missed by her family and friends.

She has been entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Information provided by the family.