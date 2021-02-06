Obituary: Rosemary Bernadette McCauley

Rosemary Bernadette McCauley, 79, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2021. She was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Bernadette Vejsada and is survived by her two sisters, Kathleen and Margaret.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald McCauley; four children, Jean Halloran and husband, Kevin, James McCauley and wife, Yvonne, Donny McCauley and wife, Stacy, Kevin McCauley and wife, Sue; six grandchildren, Colleen, Kevin, Cody, Collin, Jack and Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Alice.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. In lieu of flowers and to honor Rosemary’s devotion to helping others, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Catherine Laboure Church “emergency fund” to help others, 928-636-4071.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Rosemary’s online guestbook.