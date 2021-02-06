Obituary: Richard 'Rich' Cook

Our beloved Richard “Rich” Cook passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, after a brief illness at YRMC, Prescott, Arizona. He was first generation born in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 25, 1938, to Peter Cook of Romania and Nina Minnie Blazek of Russia. Both of his parents came to the U.S. as children.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 10 years, Sharon Lynch Cook; daughter, Nina Marie Cook of Florida; sister, Joan Mahoney (Richard); brother, Charles Cook, of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and an abundant amount of friends.

He exercised from an early age, and was admired by young gym members when they found out how old he was, some of the guys called him “Jack Lalanne.”

He was a “Car Guy.” When he was in his teens, he liked to cruise Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Also an avid restorer of cars, he restored several. A 1934 Plymouth he restored, he purchased in pieces in Amherstburg, Canada. When he moved to Prescott you could see him driving the Red Convertible around town, until he sold it in 2015. It gave Rich great pleasure at car shows to ask parents if they would like their children to sit in the rumble seat and then, of course, take them for a ride.

He was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions, attending Thursday morning meetings and collecting newspapers on Wednesdays.

Rich graduated from Wilbur Wright HS Detroit in 1956. He started working in several job shops until he received advice from a friend, to apply at Ford Motor Co. Good advice he had a long career with Ford in Michigan and Georgia.

He moved from Georgia to Prescott in 2000, joined the Downtown Athletic Club and Prescott Sunrise Lions. In 2008, moved back to Michigan to be with Sharon after her husband, David Blewett, had passed after a long illness. She had a home in Livonia and they purchased a second home in Caseville where his early years had been spent with his family. He loved Caseville and “The Cabin” that his father purchased when he was a small child. Rich was missing the water and the green grass, but forgot with that comes gray skies, so after 4 years moved back to Prescott.

Besides cars and the gym he loved working outside, landscaping our new home. He was happy trimming shrubs, planting flowers, and just walking around our yard with our dog, Digger.

There will be a celebration of Rich’s wonderful loving life at American Lutheran Church at a later date.

Information provided by the family.