OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Richard 'Rich' Cook

Richard “Rich” Cook. (Courtesy)

Richard “Rich” Cook. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 6, 2021 6:25 p.m.

Our beloved Richard “Rich” Cook passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, after a brief illness at YRMC, Prescott, Arizona. He was first generation born in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 25, 1938, to Peter Cook of Romania and Nina Minnie Blazek of Russia. Both of his parents came to the U.S. as children.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 10 years, Sharon Lynch Cook; daughter, Nina Marie Cook of Florida; sister, Joan Mahoney (Richard); brother, Charles Cook, of Michigan; several nieces, nephews and an abundant amount of friends.

He exercised from an early age, and was admired by young gym members when they found out how old he was, some of the guys called him “Jack Lalanne.”

He was a “Car Guy.” When he was in his teens, he liked to cruise Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Also an avid restorer of cars, he restored several. A 1934 Plymouth he restored, he purchased in pieces in Amherstburg, Canada. When he moved to Prescott you could see him driving the Red Convertible around town, until he sold it in 2015. It gave Rich great pleasure at car shows to ask parents if they would like their children to sit in the rumble seat and then, of course, take them for a ride.

He was a member of the Prescott Sunrise Lions, attending Thursday morning meetings and collecting newspapers on Wednesdays.

Rich graduated from Wilbur Wright HS Detroit in 1956. He started working in several job shops until he received advice from a friend, to apply at Ford Motor Co. Good advice he had a long career with Ford in Michigan and Georgia.

He moved from Georgia to Prescott in 2000, joined the Downtown Athletic Club and Prescott Sunrise Lions. In 2008, moved back to Michigan to be with Sharon after her husband, David Blewett, had passed after a long illness. She had a home in Livonia and they purchased a second home in Caseville where his early years had been spent with his family. He loved Caseville and “The Cabin” that his father purchased when he was a small child. Rich was missing the water and the green grass, but forgot with that comes gray skies, so after 4 years moved back to Prescott.

Besides cars and the gym he loved working outside, landscaping our new home. He was happy trimming shrubs, planting flowers, and just walking around our yard with our dog, Digger.

There will be a celebration of Rich’s wonderful loving life at American Lutheran Church at a later date.

Information provided by the family.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries