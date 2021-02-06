Obituary: Mona Rapsilber (Brown)

Mona Rapsilber (Brown), born Aug. 5, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Evan and Nellie Brown. Moved to Tucson in 1954. Married Art Glissendorf and had two daughters, Deborah and Pamella.

She volunteered at VA Hospital in Tucson which led to interest in nursing. Attended Pima College and U of A to become a nurse. Owned a Guardianship Service for several years. She and husband, Frank, moved to Prescott Valley in the ’90s.

Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, Mona leaves behind her soulmate, Carol. They had 18 years together in a loving relationship, sharing friends, families and Paradigms. Mona leaves behind her sister, Audrey Brown; daughters, Pamella and Deborah (Ernie); and grandchildren, Susin (Michael) Joe, Laloni (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Riley, Sofia, Amoure and Perla.

Our Heavenly Father wrapped his loving arms around her on Jan. 28, 2021, and said it’s time to come home at the age of 81.

In lieu of flowers, she’d like donations to the charity near and dear to her heart: Casa (Central Arizona Seniors Association) in her name. A Celebration of Life service will be planned later.

Information provided by the family.