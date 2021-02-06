OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Mona Rapsilber (Brown)

Mona Rapsilber (Brown). (Courtesy)

Mona Rapsilber (Brown). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 6, 2021 6:35 p.m.

Mona Rapsilber (Brown), born Aug. 5, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Evan and Nellie Brown. Moved to Tucson in 1954. Married Art Glissendorf and had two daughters, Deborah and Pamella.

She volunteered at VA Hospital in Tucson which led to interest in nursing. Attended Pima College and U of A to become a nurse. Owned a Guardianship Service for several years. She and husband, Frank, moved to Prescott Valley in the ’90s.

Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, Mona leaves behind her soulmate, Carol. They had 18 years together in a loving relationship, sharing friends, families and Paradigms. Mona leaves behind her sister, Audrey Brown; daughters, Pamella and Deborah (Ernie); and grandchildren, Susin (Michael) Joe, Laloni (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Riley, Sofia, Amoure and Perla.

Our Heavenly Father wrapped his loving arms around her on Jan. 28, 2021, and said it’s time to come home at the age of 81.

In lieu of flowers, she’d like donations to the charity near and dear to her heart: Casa (Central Arizona Seniors Association) in her name. A Celebration of Life service will be planned later.

Information provided by the family.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries