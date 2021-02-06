Obituary: Mercy Johnson
Mercy Johnson, 86, passed to her Heavenly home suddenly Jan. 31, 2021, with her family by her side in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Tucson, Arizona.
Mercy was preceded in death by her parents, Inocencio and Francesca Rosas; husband, Richard Johnson; son, Tom Pollard III; and brothers, Thomas and Ygnacio Rosas. She is survived by her two children, Timmy Pollard (Susie) and Terri Obenshain (Ron); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gilbert Rosas; and sisters-in-law, Ena and Lyn Rosas.
Her happy, lighthearted personality kept her young at heart and will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of her caring, friendly neighbors.
See you in heaven, Mom! We love you!
Due to COVID pandemic restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
