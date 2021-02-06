Obituary: Marvin Miller

Marvin Miller, 86, departed this life to begin his eternal one on Jan. 26, 2021. He is preceded in death by both parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Marvin is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Roesler of Prescott; a brother, Guy Miller, and sister, Pat O’Brien, both of Oklahoma.

Marvin lived most of his adult life in California and moved to Prescott in 2002. Approximately 5 years ago, he became a resident of Las Fuentes Retirement & Resort facility and enjoyed the last few years in a wonderful, warm and peaceful environment, where he made many friends and one in particular and companion, Helen Merryfield.

He left Oklahoma many years ago but loved his OU football and was proud to be an “Okie.” Marvin was an Army veteran and will be interred at the Prescott National Cemetery. So many memories, rest in peace my brother.

