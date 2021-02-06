OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 06
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Marvin Miller

Marvin Miller. (Courtesy)

Marvin Miller. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 6, 2021 6:40 p.m.

Marvin Miller, 86, departed this life to begin his eternal one on Jan. 26, 2021. He is preceded in death by both parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Marvin is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Roesler of Prescott; a brother, Guy Miller, and sister, Pat O’Brien, both of Oklahoma.

Marvin lived most of his adult life in California and moved to Prescott in 2002. Approximately 5 years ago, he became a resident of Las Fuentes Retirement & Resort facility and enjoyed the last few years in a wonderful, warm and peaceful environment, where he made many friends and one in particular and companion, Helen Merryfield.

He left Oklahoma many years ago but loved his OU football and was proud to be an “Okie.” Marvin was an Army veteran and will be interred at the Prescott National Cemetery. So many memories, rest in peace my brother.

Sunrise Funeral Home is entrusted for arrangements.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries