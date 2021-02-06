Obituary: John C. Finn Jr.

John C. Finn Jr., 79, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for eternal life in Heaven after a long 16-year battle with lung cancer on Jan. 27, 2021.

He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family at his side. His wife and daughters were his caregivers under Maggie’s Hospice direction providing Love, Nurturing, Comfort and Support.

John was born in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Claremont, California, in 1959 with his mother, father, brothers, Greg and Roger and sisters, Sharron and Nancy.

He attended Claremont High School, where in 1959, he met the love of his life in English class, Renee Carol Litt. They married on May 6, 1961, at Claremont Community Church. Their 60th wedding anniversary was coming up this year.

Their first of two daughters, Dana, was born in Pomona, California, in 1963. The family settled in Upland, California, in 1965. Shannon was born in Upland in 1968. The family moved to Ranch Mirage, California, in 1971, where John started his custom home building business with his wife and brothers, Greg and Roger.

John was very active in the community and received many awards. In 1979, an opportunity arose with friends from Sedona, Arizona, to come to Sedona and put his developer and building and creative skills to use there. Some of John’s work was at Plaza West downtown Sedona, A Shopping Center in the Village of Oak Creek and Canyon Mesa Country Club Development in Jack’s Canyon in the Village of Oak Creek.

An opportunity presented itself in 1989 to go to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and work on a Development at Gleneagles Golf Course for Golf Course Lots. Another joint venture was a condominium project on the water at Lake Havasu. In the meantime, John was working on future projects in Prescott and the family moved to Prescott, in 2003. He built their custom home. He was instrumental to work with the City of Prescott for two well-known platted subdivisions in Prescott in 2006 and 2007.

In addition to his wife, Renee, to whom he was married for 59 years, he is survived by his children, Dana of Prescott Valley, Arizona, and Shannon and her husband, Harry of Scottsdale, Arizona. John is also survived by his two brothers, Gregory and his wife, Julie of Sedona, Arizona, and Roger and his wife, Pam of Prescott; two sisters, Sharron of Rimrock, Arizona, and Nancy and her husband, John of Petoskey, Michigan; sister-in-law, Lynn of Costa Mesa, California, and sister-in-law, Sheila of Prescott, as well as many special nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Finn Sr. and June Collins-Finn.

John took deep pride in his building craft and hard work ethic and passed that on to his daughters. His greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his wife, daughters, family and friends and the many camping and boating trips to Havasu Springs, Arizona. John was an expert gardener and a great back yard farmer. He also was an outstanding chef.

John’s legacy is his two precious daughters, Dana and Shannon, both entrepreneurs. John’s favorite bible scripture: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

John’s family would like to thank the many medical people who helped him on this journey including the wonderful staff at Maggie’s Hospice here in Prescott and the local office of Richard Covey, MD.

In lieu of flowers, John’s life would be honored if you make a donation in his honor to continue the fight against any and all cancers or to a charity close to your heart. There will be a Life Celebration scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. You may join in remembering John C. Finn Jr. by visiting our Memorial at www.ruffnerwakelin.com. Through this site, the family invites you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.

Information provided by the family.